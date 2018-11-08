NOON NOTEBOOK: Keeping your family secure during Halloween

A: When it comes to home security you want to make sure you have something to protect you and your loved ones all the time, but during the holidays it’s especially important for various reasons. Halloween can be a fun holiday for the whole family, but it can also be a dangerous time for home invasions. With everyone in costume running around the neighborhood, break-ins could happen, and culprits could be impossible to identify. With Crime Guard, though, there’s little chance of any intruders. Our security screens are almost impossible to break through and can withstand cutting or blunt force, so there won’t be any threat to your fun this Halloween.