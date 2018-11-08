Pima County Recorder’s Office part of lawsuit filed by several AZ county Republican parties

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Recorder’s office confirmed to Tucson News Now that it has been sued by several County Republican Parties in the state.
The lawsuit by the Yuma, Navajo, Apache and Maricopa County Republican parties was filed against all Arizona county recorders and the AZ Secretary of State.
It claims some of the ballots yet to be counted in the Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema should not be counted.
Effectively, the lawsuit argues the recorder’s offices should only be able to call a voter to verify his or her vote *before the election - not afterwards.
Kim Challender with the Pima County Recorder’s office confirms they got the letter, and said “We believe we are within the law.”
There are approximately 600,000 votes that still need to be counted. The vast majority of those votes are in Pima and Maricopa Counties, where Sinema beat McSally in votes that have already been counted.
Currently McSally leads the race by approximately 16,000 votes.
