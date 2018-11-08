Trial begins for Vail man accused of killing stepdaughter

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Vail man accused of spying on and killing his teenage stepdaughter faced a jury for the first time on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Joshua Lelevier is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in the 2017 death of Jayden Glomb.
The trial began Tuesday with jury selection and opening statement were made Wednesday.
The prosecution said the crime was horrific and Lelevier tried to make it look like Jayden committed suicide.
“He wrote a fake suicide note on her computer,” the prosecutor claim. “Then after he strangled her to death and dumped her body in the desert, he went back onto her computer and deleted that suicide note.”
Investigators found searches about hydrocodone, exsanguination (bleeding to death) on Jayden’s computer. Those searches were allegedly made when Lelevier was the only adult in the home.
Jayden, 13, was found dead in a shallow grave near her home in Vail in May 2017. Authorities said she was strangled. Lelevier, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested a few weeks later on charges of murder, abandoning or concealing a body, sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful viewing or recording of a minor and voyeurism.
Lelevier's defense said he spoke to police several times and never admitted any crimes.
Lelevier has been accused of setting up hidden cameras to record Jayden going to the bathroom and undressing.
A close friend of Jayden’s told police that Jayden knew her stepfather was up to something and she was terrified. The friend warned her to tell someone.
May 11, 2017 -- Jayden Glomb reported missing from her family's home in Vail.
May 31, 2017 -- Lelevier arrested on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body.
July 7, 2017 -- Lelevier charges with sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful viewing or recording of a minor, voyeurism.
Nov. 6, 2018 -- Jury selected in Lelevier's murder trial.
Nov. 7, 2018 -- Opening statements begin in Lelevier’s murder trial.
