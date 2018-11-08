Uber to match riders with drivers who have D-M access

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Uber is set to launch a new service that will make it easier for riders to be picked up and dropped off on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
According to information from Uber, the new in-app feature is called UberMilitary. It matches riders with drivers who have base access for the cost of an UberX ride.
The feature will be made available on Friday, Nov. 9.
Riders will still need to show their military ID or Common Access Card.
