What’s next for Pima County roads after voters reject Prop 463

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Proposition 463 was billed as a bond that would maintain and fix Pima County roads. So far the voters are speaking and 57 percent of them are saying no. The bond would have given the county more than $400 million to work on the roads.
Chuck Huckelberry, the Pima County Administrator said he is disappointed because the county can’t work on the road right away.
The county is already looking at other options to fix the roads.
One of those options includes going to the State Legislature and asking those folks to give authority to the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) to charge a half cent sales tax for roads.
According to Huckelberry, 10 years of the half cent sales tax could bring in $1 billion and that would cover all the road issues. It’s also something that county voters would have to pass.
For now, the major roads will get repairs. While the county roads in small neighborhoods will most likely not be fixed.
