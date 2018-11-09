Border Patrol stops more than 400 undocumented immigrants near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (Border Patrol) - Border Patrol agents assigned to Yuma Station apprehended over 400 illegal aliens who surrendered to them Tuesday and Wednesday, including two huge groups of Central American nationals totaling 82 and 83 subjects.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, a Border Patrol camera operator observed a group of 82 illegal aliens illegally crossing into the United States by traversing over the legacy landing mat border wall east of the San Luis Port of Entry. A majority of the illegal aliens were family units from Guatemala although three were from El Salvador. The illegal aliens range in age from two to 48 years old.
Approximately four hours later, a second group of illegal aliens totaling 83 was observed digging a shallow hole underneath the same older portion of wall to gain access into the United States a short distance from where the first group entered. This old portion of wall lacks the improved concrete footer that new wall prototypes have which prevents easy digging underneath.
The second group was also comprised of mostly Guatemalans with fourteen of them being from El Salvador. The group ranged in age from two to 40 years old.
By the end of the day Wednesday, Yuma Station agents had apprehended a total of 449 illegal aliens, the vast majority being family units from Central America.
Yuma Sector continues to see increasing numbers of aliens crossing illegally into its area of responsibility from countries other than Mexico where they are able to exploit the outdated infrastructure.
