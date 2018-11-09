BROOKE’S BARGAINS: Honoring our veterans with special deals

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There are lots of wonderful ways Arizona is honoring veterans this Veterans Day Weekend!
Free things to do:
Arizona’s National Parks: Free entry for everyone Saturday and Sunday. This will be the last free day of the year!
State Parks are free on Sunday for veterans and active duty service members.
Old Tucson, is saluting veterans Friday through Sunday, including special American Flag parades each day. Admission is free for active duty military and veterans.
Bearizona, will offer free admission for vets on Sunday.
Free meals for Veterans (some for active duty military, as well):
And veterans can get a free car wash at Octopus locations, Sunday only.
There is an even larger list of deals and events for the Veterans Day weekend HERE
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.