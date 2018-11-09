Cochise County woman loses three elections

San Simon, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Losing one election would be tough, let alone three.
That is a realistic possibility for Cochise County resident Mary Sparkman, who ran for three separate local boards in the San Simon district.
The town of San Simon only claims around 300 residents, and has no restaurants or grocery stores. In this small town, just nine miles from the New Mexico border, Mary Sparkman is hard at work.
“I go to every board meeting I can,” said the former Mesa resident, who moved to San Simon in 2016. “I have my own notebooks where I keep track of all of the minutes, and where money is spent.”
She loves her quiet life, but says she wanted to take a chance, and try and improve her town.
“I ran for three positions here (in 2018),” said Sparkman, who met Tucson News Now along the I-10 West Business Loop, where the towns two rest stops hug both sides of the road. I ran for the water board, the school board, and the fire volunteer district board. I’m not trying to change things, I’m just trying to make it better."
While write-in ballots still need to be counted (which could grant her a seat on fire volunteer board), she is far behind in the other two races she entered.
“Nobody really knows me, I’ve only been here two years,” she said. “But when people come in to Arizona on the I-10 (from New Mexico), this is the first town they see. I want to make this place better for everyone.”
That includes improvements to the fire department, more support for the towns only school, and the organization of a town clean up.
No matter how the polls close, Sparkman says she will never stop looking to help her adopted home."
“Unless you do something, nothing is going to change.”
