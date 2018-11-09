Democrats' House takeover spurs hope for farm bill this year

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., listens to a question in Hot Springs, Ark. Prospects for Congress passing a new five-year farm bill before the end of the year have improved in the wake of this week's midterm elections because Republicans have lost their leverage for imposing stricter work requirements on food stamp recipients, a key lawmaker and other experts said Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. "There isn't any reason why this thing can't get done," said Rep. Collin Peterson, of Minnesota, the ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, who's expected to regain the chairmanship next year.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) (Danny Johnston)