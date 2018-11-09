Dozens become U.S citizens at Veterans Day naturalization ceremony

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More than 100 people representing 30 countries across six continents because United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum Friday.
In a burst of applause, and the ceremonial playing of “God Bless the USA,” 117 people from more than 30 countries and six continents became citizens after years of preparation.
"I'm very patient, I've been waiting for this for about five years," says Christian Gonzalez, a native of Nogales, Mexico. "It is a dream come true. I had a lot of support, not just from my family and friends but also co-workers. They were constantly asking me what was going on."
After a keynote address, Gonzalez and other brand new Americans and their families made remarks on their journey to citizenship.
"Knowing where I came from, and where I'm going, I'm just grateful," says Gonzalez, who plans on returning the favor right away.
By enlisting in the military.
“I’m getting a ship out date this coming January,” he says. “Being given the opportunity to live over here, I’m just grateful. I’m repaying the country, to say thanks.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.