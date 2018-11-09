Georgia's Kemp says he's governor-elect, Abrams fights on

​Lauren Groh-Wargo, Stacey Abrams' campaign manager, stands with attorneys as she speaks at a news conference Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Republican Brian Kemp resigned Thursday as Georgia's secretary of state, a day after his campaign said he's captured enough votes to become governor despite his rival's refusal to concede. Abrams' campaign immediately responded by refusing to accept Kemp's declaration of victory in the race and demanding that state officials "count every single vote." (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (AP)