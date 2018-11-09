Gostisbehere’s goal lifts Flyers over Coyotes 5-4 in OT

It appeared the Flyers were going to lose their third in a row at home until Weise tied it. Ekman-Larsson's pass in the Arizona zone was intercepted by Gostisbehere. Weise broke toward center ice on the turnover, and Gostisbehere fired a pass to Weise. He got in alone on Kuemper and beat him high to the glove side for his first goal of the season.