Guerra de Gallos, AGAIN

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Jensen Ramirez is out of Guerra de Gallos and Luis Coria is in.
Coria, a California-based fighter, will step in for Ramirez and box Thomas Valdez in the eight-round junior lightweight main event Saturday evening, Nov. 17, at Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater.
Ramirez was forced to pull out of the event after he suffered a chipped bone in his ankle during training. Coria (9-1, 4 KOs) fights out of Oxnard, where some of boxing’s toughest fighters cut their teeth.
Valdez (16-4-2, 7 KOs), hails from Nogales, but began boxing in Tucson. He is trained by his uncle Oscar Valdez, Sr., father of WBO World Champion Oscar Valdez, Jr.
The event which was originally schedule for seven rounds will now be pushed to an eight-round bout.
It will headline a card that will feature Tucson-based fighters Alfonso Olvera, Christopher Gonzalez, Nick Rhoads and Judas Estrada.
Olvera (10-5-1, 4KO) thrilled the Guerro De Gallo crowd on the card’s main event in July, losing in a split decision that to Wilberth Lopez.
The Gonzalez-Estrada contest features two local prospects who had the fans on their feet during their separate July bouts at Guerra De Gallos.
Estrada (1-1, 1 KO) lost that night to Jose Barrera, of Phoenix, but the split decision had the crowd in an uproar.
Gonzalez also was in a tight one that night, earning a majority decision over Sergio Lopez.
Also on tap heavyweight Edgar Medina makes his professional debut, Manny Guajardo and Mike Martinez return, and Arturo Resendiz makes his US debut.
David Kelly contributed to this story.