“It’s always on our mind.”: Managers stress safety at Tucson’s Hotel Congress

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One hot spot in downtown Tucson took time to reevaluate safety and security procedures after the deadly bar shooting in California.
“It’s always on our mind, it’s always a concern,” said Greg Fogie, Bar Manager at Hotel Congress.
Fogie said management had a meeting Thursday afternoon, where they discussed the plans at the hotel, with a popular bar, restaurant and courtyard.
“We’re prepared as you can be for those situations. Just having it in your mind, going through regular training and having a plan if something like that goes," said Fogie. "Mainly designed about getting people out, getting people away, paths and where to go and how to communicate that.”
At Hotel Congress, Fogie said all security staff and managers are on radios to communicate through the night. There are also team members who are stationed in specific areas or assigned to roam around, to keep an eye on everything going on.
“We’re fortunate here because the way the building is designed we have lots of exits, we are on radios to communicate,” said Fogie.
Fogie said they have also held active shooter training several times for employees, as well as other programs or training sessions for safety.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.