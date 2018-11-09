Nogales man dies in Texas crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Nogales man died in a crash in Blanco, TX, on Thursday morning, Nov. 8.
According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Alejandro Bustamante was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed on Highway 290 at about 12:27 a.m.
Texas DPS officials say the truck drifted outside its lane, struck a guardrail and rolled into a creek.
Bustamante was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to CBS Austin, the truck was driven by a 70-year-old man, also from Nogales, who was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
