Nogales man dies in Texas crash
Two Nogales men were in this tractor-trailer that crashed in Blanco, TX, on Nov. 8. (Source: CBS Austin)
By Tucson News Now | November 9, 2018 at 12:53 PM MST - Updated November 9 at 12:54 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Nogales man died in a crash in Blanco, TX, on Thursday morning, Nov. 8.

According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Alejandro Bustamante was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed on Highway 290 at about 12:27 a.m.

Texas DPS officials say the truck drifted outside its lane, struck a guardrail and rolled into a creek.

Bustamante was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CBS Austin, the truck was driven by a 70-year-old man, also from Nogales, who was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

