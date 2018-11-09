OVERTIME: Second-round playoff pairings

By Tucson News Now | November 9, 2018 at 3:06 PM MST - Updated November 9 at 3:06 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -- It’s the second round of the high school football playoffs and the Tucson area has five teams in the running for state titles.

We have Cienega, Salpointe Catholic, Sahuaro, Sabino and Benson left.

A win Friday will send the teams to the semifinal round. We will have live scoring updates during the games HERE.

Quarterfinal Pairings

DIVISION 5A

No. 8 Cienega at No. 1 Centennial, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)

DIVISION 4A

No. 9 Mingus Union at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)

No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep at No. 5 Sahuaro, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)

DIVISION 3A

No. 6 Sabino at No. 3 Snowflake, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)

DIVISION 2A

No. 9 Benson at Thatcher, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)

Semifinal Pairings

DIVISION 5A

No. 8 Cienega-No. 1 Centennial winner vs. No. 5 Higley-No. 4 Casteel winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)

DIVISION 4A

No. 9 Mingus Union- No. 1 Salpointe Catholic winner vs. No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep-No. 5 Sahuaro winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)

DIVISION 3A

No. 6 Sabino-No. 3 Snowflake winner vs. No. 10 Safford-No. 2 Yuma Catholic winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)

DIVISION 2A

No. 9 Benson-Thatcher winner vs. No. 5 Phoenix Christian-No. 4 Morenci winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)

