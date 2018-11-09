OVERTIME: Second-round playoff pairings

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -- It’s the second round of the high school football playoffs and the Tucson area has five teams in the running for state titles.
We have Cienega, Salpointe Catholic, Sahuaro, Sabino and Benson left.
A win Friday will send the teams to the semifinal round. We will have live scoring updates during the games HERE.
DIVISION 5A
No. 8 Cienega at No. 1 Centennial, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)
DIVISION 4A
No. 9 Mingus Union at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)
No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep at No. 5 Sahuaro, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)
DIVISION 3A
No. 6 Sabino at No. 3 Snowflake, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)
DIVISION 2A
No. 9 Benson at Thatcher, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 9)
DIVISION 5A
No. 8 Cienega-No. 1 Centennial winner vs. No. 5 Higley-No. 4 Casteel winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)
DIVISION 4A
No. 9 Mingus Union- No. 1 Salpointe Catholic winner vs. No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep-No. 5 Sahuaro winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)
DIVISION 3A
No. 6 Sabino-No. 3 Snowflake winner vs. No. 10 Safford-No. 2 Yuma Catholic winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)
DIVISION 2A
No. 9 Benson-Thatcher winner vs. No. 5 Phoenix Christian-No. 4 Morenci winner, 7 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 16)
