PACC helping local business find homes for dogs

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (PACC) - A local business owner reached out to Pima Animal Care Center for help finding homes for 25 dogs and puppies kenneled at his business, Williams Kanine Security.
The owner, Gary Williams, says his health is failing, and he plans to eventually close his business once all the dogs have found homes.
PACC has 417 dogs and puppies on site as of Friday, Nov. 9.
As the county’s only open-admission shelter, it takes in 50 or more new pets daily, and needs help from the community to accommodate these dogs.
The dogs are friendly and most have been trained to walk on a leash. However, because they’ve been kenneled most of their lives, it will take some time for them to adjust to living in a home. PACC has taken in nine of the dogs, so far, and staff will bring more at a later date.
The dogs currently in need of homes range in age from 10 months to eight years and most are shepherd mixes.
PACC is seeking rescue or adoptive homes for these dogs. People wanting to meet them should e-mail pacc.rescue@pima.gov to learn more and schedule a meet-and-greet time.
Those who can’t rescue or adopt can still help by making a monetary donation to the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to support their behavioral rehabilitation. PACC has several adoption promotions happening this month. Click here to see them.
A separate $19 licensing fee will apply for all dogs. Pets adopted from PACC have age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. They are also spayed or neutered to prevent unwanted litters.
Individuals interested in adopting a pet can look for them online or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. The shelters hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
