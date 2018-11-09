Tucson group hopes to help house homeless vets

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several organizations are creating a tiny village on Tucson’s northwest side to help homeless veterans.
Since we first told you about it in May, the project has seen major changes. So far there are four tiny homes placed on the property near Ina Road and I-10.
The program officially launched in July and has helped about 25 veterans find homes, according to the group behind the project, Veteran Rescue Mission.
Volunteers are currently working with a handful of vets to help them find jobs and get back into society.
Several local groups have stepped in to help, with Tucson Youth Building doing much of the heavy lifting by creating the tiny homes. Natural Building Works is working alongside Tucson Youth Build to create a shower and kitchen area.
The owner Ray Clamons said projects like this are a step in the right direction.
“Something like this as a transition space or even as a place where they can land and contribute in this kind of community setting to help others come back from service and get back into a regular life or this kind of life, I think it’s really important,” he said. “I think we should be doing more of this.”
Right now volunteers are working on finishing up the kitchen and shower area along with building more tiny homes.
