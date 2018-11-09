UA police investigating possible assault, attempted robbery

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A student at the University of Arizona reported being assaulted on Wednesday night near the Highland Tunnel.
According to information from the UA Police Department, the 18-year-old victim was walking near the tunnel, near North Highland Avenue and East Helen Street, at about 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by one of two suspects. After being hit, he fell to the ground and one suspect straddled him while the other checked him for valuables.
When the victim was able to hit the suspect straddling him, both suspects ran away. They were last seen running toward the Highland Garage.
The first suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, 18 to 22, 110 to 130 pounds with a slender build, short brown hair with a possible facial tattoo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
The other suspect is described as possibly white, 18 to 22, with a slender build, and short red hair. He was wearing a navy blue jacket.
The victim did not require medical attention.
Police do not know if this incident is related to two assaults reported to the Tucson Police Department on Nov. 3 and 5 and reported to the campus community through a Clery Timely Warning on Nov. 6. UAPD and TPD are working together on all three of these cases.
UAPD has increased high visibility patrols during evening hours.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME if you wish to remain anonymous.
