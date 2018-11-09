Woman who spent $21M at Harrods bailed, fights extradition

This photo made available by the National Crime Agency shows a sapphire and ruby serpent pendant, one of the 49 items of jewelry worth 400,000 pounds seized by Britain’s National Crime Agency from Christie's auction house. The agency says they are linked to Zamira Hajiyeva, who is the subject of an investigation into the source of her wealth. Zamira Hajiyeva, a woman from Azerbaijan, whose fortune has been targeted by British authorities under anti-corruption laws was freed on bail Thursday while she battles extradition to her homeland over embezzlement allegations. (National Crime Agency via AP) (AP)