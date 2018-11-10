Arizona firefighters heading to California wildfires

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -The Department of Forestry and Fire Management is deploying nearly 150 Arizona firefighters to California in less than 24 hours, says a press release from Nov. 10.
As of Saturday, Nov. 10, 144 firefighters with 42 engines are either enroute or already in California helping with wildfire suppression efforts.
Responsibilities for incoming firefighters will vary from wildfire suppression, staging for possible new fires expected from the next wind event, and acting as backfill for local fire departments. Several crews are already assigned to the Woolsey fire which has consumed around 70,000-acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Firefighters will have a minimum 14-day assignment.
Arizona crews represented are: DFFM, Arivaca, Avra Valley, Beaver Dam/Littlefield, Bisbee, Buckskin, Clay Springs/Pinedale, Corona de Tucson, Daisy Mountain, Desert Hills, Elfrida, Eloy, Fry, Glendale, Globe, Golden Valley, Golder Ranch, Greer, Heber-Overgaard, Jerome, Joseph City, Nogales, Nogales-Suburban, Northwest, Nutrioso, Peoria, Pinetop, Ponderosa, Rincon Valley, Rio Rico, Sedona, Sonoita-Elgin, St. Johns, Summit, Superstition, Surprise, Taylor, Three Points, Tubac, Tucson, Vernon, and Yucca.
