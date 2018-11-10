Crash at Roger Rd. and Stone Ave.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Police in Tucson are investigating a crash in midtown that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Officers responded to the scene near Roger Road and Stone Ave. around 2:30p.m., according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Smith.
Smith said the woman was on a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, according to Smith.
