Crews work to rescue injured hiker in Madera Canyon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rescue teams saved an injured hiker in Madera Canyon on Saturday, Nov. 10.
A 27-year-old man was majorly dehydrated out on the trails and called 911 around 1:30 in the afternoon, according to L.T. Pratt, a Green Valley Fire District spokesman.
Pratt said the man went hiking with three other companions in an attempt to reach the peak of Mt. Wrightson, located in the Santa Rita Mountains, which stands more than 7,000 feet tall.
The group was within 200 yards of the peak when the man cramped up and was deemed too dehydrated to move on, Pratt said. The group called for help.
The Green Valley Fire District sent up a two-man HASTY Team, carrying IV bags for the injured hiker, and met the group about three-quarters of the way back down the mountain. Pratt said the IV bags were enough to get the injured hiker healthy again and they were able to get back down the trail under their own power.
Pratt said the group had enough food and water on their journey.
Tubac Fire and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid to rescue the man.
“People underestimate that danger. [Dehydration] can get to you if you’re not used to that hiking and elevation this time of year. It creeps up and sneaks up on people. They’re cramping, disoriented, and it’s a scary situation,” Pratt explained to Tucson News Now.
