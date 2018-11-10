FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big Cool Down Coming!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected to continue through the weekend with winds picking up. Chilly temps move into AZ to kick off next week!
The best news of all is we will finally see lows in the high 30s. Expect it to be cool Monday night into Tuesday morning as well as Tuesday night.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.