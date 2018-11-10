Golder Ranch, other local firefighters en route to battle California wildfires

“Anytime you go to these types of incidents, you never know what you’re going to be facing, always have to be on your toes, so there’s always going to be that fear of the fire," Peru said. "But that’s what we are trained to do. We go in there and make sure we follow our orders and there’s good communication and we’ve got some seasoned gentlemen on this crew. I feel pretty comfortable being able to go up there and do what we need to do.”