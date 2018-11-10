Golder Ranch, other local firefighters en route to battle California wildfires

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Golder Ranch firefighters are on their way to California to help battle three wildfires that have killed a least nine people and destroyed thousands of homes.
In two engines, eight wildland firefighters left Friday afternoon in what is expected to be at least 14 to 21 days on assignment.
“First of all, it’s family. Are families going to be okay? We need to make sure that our stations are backfilled, that we have a lot of support," said Golder Ranch Fire Captain Matt Peru.
Capt. Peru said his engine is going to a rally point in Southern California, where they will be given their assignment. The second engine, with four men, is heading to Northern California to help battle the Camp Fire.
“Obviously there is a lot going on right now with California, so it’s a chance for us to give back and help," said Capt. Peru.
As of Friday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said more than 150 firefighters in 41 engines were heading to California. The crews will either be assigned to a fire, backfill for a local fire department, or stage and wait for the next expected wind event.
“Anytime you go to these types of incidents, you never know what you’re going to be facing, always have to be on your toes, so there’s always going to be that fear of the fire," Peru said. "But that’s what we are trained to do. We go in there and make sure we follow our orders and there’s good communication and we’ve got some seasoned gentlemen on this crew. I feel pretty comfortable being able to go up there and do what we need to do.”
Corona De Tucson Fire also sent an engine and crew to help Friday, as did the Fry Fire Department.
