The Latest: Authorities search for bar shooting motive

Artist Michael Eramdjian, 82, of Las Vegas, works Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on a watercolor painting at the Community Healing Garden established as a memorial to the 58 people killed and more than 850 injured in an Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. A sign attached anonymously this week to a remembrance wall at the site marks the deaths of 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. "12 Angels Gone Too Soon," it says. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter) (AP)