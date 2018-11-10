Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2011 file photo, Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting married. Ryan announced her engagement on Instagram. “ENGAGED!,” is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He’s also holding a guitar. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)