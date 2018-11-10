OVERTIME: Sahuaro runs rough shod over Seton Catholic

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 5th seed Sahuaro scored 49 unanswered points in the second half Friday night and rolled to a 63-19 win over #13 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in the Conference 4A football state quarterfinals.
The Cougars (10-2) advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 1999.
The 1999 squad lost in the state championship game to Scottsdale Chaparral and was the last Cougars team to win a state playoff game before this year’s squad.
Sahuaro had lost nine consecutive post-season games dating back to that title setback to Firebirds.
They have now however won two in a row on the Road to State and will get a rematch with Salpointe Catholic next Friday night in the 4A Final Four.
The Cougars controlled the first half of their game against the Sentinels but found themselves down 19-14 early in the third quarter.
Sahuaro dominated on the ground, rushing for 539 yards. Junior Izaiah Davis had 246 of those yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Senior Cam Williams scored four times, three on runs of 19 yards each, finishing with 88 yards on the night. Jakob Goerke had an 80-yard touchdown run.
Sahuaro threw just three passes on offense but two of them went for touchdowns.
Isaiah Grigsby’s 34-yard strike to Amir Hunter put the Cougars up 28-19 in the third quarter.
Sophomore Devyn Roberts threw a late 18-yard touchdown pass to Damon Robledo.
The Sentinels (8-8) were led offensively by quarterback Vincent Wallace who ran for 56 yards and threw for 289.
The Cougars lost to the Lancers 28-12 during the regular season on a night when Salpointe Catholic played without injured star running back Bijan Robinson.
The top-seed Lancers (12-0) advanced to the state Final Four with a 62-22 win over Mingus, although they did so without starting quarterback Devin Green who did not play.
Robinson though picked up the load. The junior, who this past week added yet another college offer, this time from Ohio State, ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns.
