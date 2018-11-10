Tucson Wildlife Center celebrates 20 years

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Wildlife Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 10.
The community is invited to come and enjoy games, crafts, videos, and first hand experience to what the organization does.
Kids will be given stuffed animals and guidance through some of the processes staff do to help injured wildlife.
The event runs from ten to two Saturday afternoon.
Tucson-based Kaimas Foundation is sponsoring the open house.
