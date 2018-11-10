Stocks skid as oil plunge continues; tech sector also falls

PIPELINE WOES: A federal judge blocked a permit from the Trump administration for the construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline, pending an environmental review. The long-delayed pipeline would begin in Alberta and shuttle as much as 830,000 barrels a day of crude through a half dozen states to terminals on the Gulf Coast. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris put on hold the $8 billion project, ruling that the potential impact had not been considered as required by federal law. Environmentalists and Native American groups sued to stop the project, citing property rights and potential oil spills.