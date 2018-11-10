Wildcat Report: Friday November 9

No. 20 Arizona Volleyball erased an 0-2 deficit to Utah to force a fifth set, but could not complete the comeback. UA fell in five sets, 24-26, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 11-15. The Wildcats (18-9, 7-8) lost the match despite having seven more kills (66-59), two more blocks (8-6), eight more digs (84-76) and four more assists (59-55).