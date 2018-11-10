Wildcat Report: Friday November 9

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Soccer beat Denver by a score of 3-0 on Friday Night at Mulcahy Stadium to advance to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.
All three goals were scored in the second half, by Kennedy Kieneker, Amanda Porter and Kelcey Cavarra.
This victory pushes the Cats into a Round of 32 match next weekend with the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.
*
Aari McDonald and Cate Reese recorded double-doubles in their collegiate debuts helping to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball to a 71-46 win over Idaho State in the season opener.
Head coach Adia Barnes is now the first coach in school history to win her first three season-openers.
McDonald finished the game with a game-high 22 points, one shy of her career high, while setting new career highs in rebounds (10) and assists (6).
Reese did what she does and scored 21 points while grabbing 10 boards.
Sam Thomas also had a stellar night, scoring 15 points, bringing down nine rebounds and recording four steals.
The Wildcats are back at it for Game No. 2 of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 13 against Loyola Marymount at 6:30 p.m. MST at McKale Center.
*
No. 20 Arizona Volleyball erased an 0-2 deficit to Utah to force a fifth set, but could not complete the comeback. UA fell in five sets, 24-26, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 11-15. The Wildcats (18-9, 7-8) lost the match despite having seven more kills (66-59), two more blocks (8-6), eight more digs (84-76) and four more assists (59-55).
The loss spoiled a triumphant return by Kendra Dahlke, who played for the first time in two weeks since spraining her foot against Utah in Tucson.
Dahlke finished one kill shy of her career high, with 29 kills on a career-high 83 swings.
Arizona now faces a key road match on Sunday when it takes on Colorado (15-11, 7-8 Pac-12) in Boulder.
