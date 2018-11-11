Arizona Hockey sweeps Maryville

Wildcats get a barrage of goals in the 2nd period to win

The Wildcats outscored Maryville 13-3 in sweeping a two-game series
By David Kelly | November 11, 2018 at 12:00 AM MST - Updated November 11 at 12:00 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Hockey defeated Maryville University 5-2 Saturday afternoon at the Tucson Arena.

The Wildcats got goals from Keelan Ulnick, Ben Jones, Ethan Stuhlhuth, Josh Larson and Chris Westlund. Nolan Bivolcic picked up the victory between the pipes.

The win for UA (11-3) completed the two-game sweep of the Saints, as the Wildcats also downed Maryville 6-1 Thursday night.

The Saints are coached by UA alum John Hogan, who competed for the Wildcats alongside his brother Brian (Toppie), who is now an assistant to head coach Chad Berman.

Before Arizona takes on Arkansas at the Tucson Arena next Thursday night, they will host Grand Canyon University on Sunday, November 11 with a special 4pm afternoon puck drop.

