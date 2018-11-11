Arizona Hockey sweeps Maryville

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Hockey defeated Maryville University 5-2 Saturday afternoon at the Tucson Arena.
The Wildcats got goals from Keelan Ulnick, Ben Jones, Ethan Stuhlhuth, Josh Larson and Chris Westlund. Nolan Bivolcic picked up the victory between the pipes.
The win for UA (11-3) completed the two-game sweep of the Saints, as the Wildcats also downed Maryville 6-1 Thursday night.
The Saints are coached by UA alum John Hogan, who competed for the Wildcats alongside his brother Brian (Toppie), who is now an assistant to head coach Chad Berman.
Before Arizona takes on Arkansas at the Tucson Arena next Thursday night, they will host Grand Canyon University on Sunday, November 11 with a special 4pm afternoon puck drop.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.