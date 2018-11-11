BEAR DOWN: Arizona rolls past Cal Poly 82-61

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona broke open a close game and rolled to an easy 82-61 win over Cal Poly Sunday, Nov. 11.
The Wildcats (2-0) had three players in double figures with Chase Jeter and Ryan Luther leading the way with 14 points.
Cal Poly was down only seven points at halftime, but Arizona went on an early run to put the game away.
Dylan Smith added 12 points for UA while Marcellus Garrick led Cal Poly (1-1) with 13 points.
The Wildcats and Mustangs have played four times and UA has won each one.
