Crosby, DeSmith help Penguins snap 5-game skid

NOTES: The Penguins have won seven of their last nine against Arizona. Phil Kessel has a 10-game point streak against Arizona with points in 13 of 16 career meetings. ... D Ilya Lyubushkin replaced D Alex Goligoski in the Coyotes' lineup, who is out with a lower-body injury. Penguins' F Derick Brassard (lower body) missed his seventh straight game. F Garrett Wilson and D Juuso Riikola played in place of D Jamie Oleksiak and F Daniel Sprong, who were scratched for Pittsburgh. F Josh Archibald played for F Richard Panik, while D Dakota Mermis also sat for Arizona.