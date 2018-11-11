Deadly crash on River Rd. and Samantha Grove Dr.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Officers from Operations Division West responded to a fatal collision on West River Rd. and North Samantha Grove Dr. late Saturday, Nov. 10.
The call came in a little before midnight.
Deputies with Pima County Sheriff’s were first on the scene after they discovered a 1993 Honda Accord crashed into a nearby tree.
Officials advised the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Tucson Fire transported the unconscious driver to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. The front seat passenger in the Accord, identified as 27-year-old Paul Costello, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives with TPD Traffic Unit investigated the scene further. No apparent witnesses of the collision were found.
According to evidence at the scene, the vehicle was traveling south on River between North Camino De La Tierra and East Orange Grove Rd. The Accord left the roadway and struck a tree on the passenger side.
The driver displayed signs and symptoms of impairment. They remain hospitalized in serious condition.
Speed was not a factor in this collision.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The investigation is still on-going.
Additional details will be released as soon as they become available.
