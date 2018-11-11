Perfect homestand for Roadrunners

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Hudson Fasching found the back of the net midway through the 3rd period for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Tucson win over San Jose in front of 5,777 fans at Tucson Arena.
Robbie Russo and David Ullstrom were credited with the assists on Tucson’s goal. The goal was Fasching’s third of the season.
Rookie goaltender Merrick Madsen made franchise history in the bout, becoming the first Roadrunner ever to record a shutout in consecutive regular season starts.
The Harvard grad stopped all 28 shots sent his way, a season-high for him as well.
The two teams combined to fail on eight power play chances in the game.
The Roadrunners (9-3-0-1) finished their three-game homestand with three straight wins and the sweep of the Barracuda pushed Tucson into a first-place tie with San Jose (9-3-0-1) in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
Tucson is back on the ice Friday night in Stockton.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.