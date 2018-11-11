A Player’s Preview: Cal Poly

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Basketball will look to extend their non-conference home winning streak to 49 games Sunday when the Wildcats welcome Cal Poly to McKale Center.
Wildcats opened the 2018-19 season in style Wednesday night with a 90-60 win over Houston Baptist at McKale Center.
Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph scored a career-high 25 points against Houston Baptist, besting his previous high of 17 set last season against Purdue.
Redshirt junior center Chase Jeter scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds in his first official game with Arizona.
Arizona opened its 2013-14 season with an 11-point win over Cal Poly, 73-62. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 3-0.
The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m., tip and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton and former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson will be on the call.
It will be Jefferson’s debut as an analyst for the Pac-12 Networks. He retired from the NBA in October after 17 seasons.
