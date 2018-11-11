Structure Fire near Benson Hwy and Alvernon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Rural Metro and Tucson Fire responded to a report of a jurisdictional fire near Benson Hwy and Alvernon Sunday, Nov. 11.
The call came in around nine in the morning.
Crews on scene first found one structure fully engulfed in flames spreading to a second nearby structure. Both were vacant at the time.
Working together, both departments brought the flames under control within 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
