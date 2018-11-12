ACHA: Bayley marshals in a UA win

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Bayley Marshall scored in the final seconds of overtime Sunday to push 14th ranked Arizona Hockey past Grand Canyon University 3-2 at Tucson Arena.
Wildcat goals two other goals came from Justin Plumhoff and Ben Jones.
The victory gave UA a perfect 3-0 record to start to their eight-game homestand. The Wildcats have five more games remaining before the holiday break.
Arizona (12-3) returns to the Tucson Arena next weekend to face WCHL foes University of Arkansas on Thursday, November 15 and Missouri State University on Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17.
