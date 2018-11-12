Coyotes take advantage of Capitals' PK struggles in 4-1 win

NOTES: Kuemper started a third game in four nights while starter Antti Raanta recovers from a lower body injury. Raanta last played on Nov. 2. ... Capitals D John Carlson returned after missing Friday's loss against Columbus with a lower-body injury. ... Backstrom has a point in five consecutive games. ... The Coyotes have yet to preserve a shutout, but have allowed just one goal in seven games this season.