FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly days and even colder nights!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The coldest temps we’ve seen since April are here and they stick around for a couple of days! Expect highs in the low to mid 60 and overnight lows around 40 degrees. Hard Freeze Warning in effect both Monday and Tuesday from 2AM - 8AM.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.