FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly days and even colder nights!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 12, 2018 at 3:46 AM MST - Updated November 12 at 3:46 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The coldest temps we’ve seen since April are here and they stick around for a couple of days! Expect highs in the low to mid 60 and overnight lows around 40 degrees. Hard Freeze Warning in effect both Monday and Tuesday from 2AM - 8AM.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

