JUST IN: Pedestrian hit on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Tucson have shut down the intersection of Aviation Drive and 6th Avenue after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The intersection is several blocks south of Ajo Way.
First responders rushed the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, to the hospital Sunday evening.
He was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to an update from TPD spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
Smith stated the driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.
Drivers should avoid the aware while police process the scene.
