Local volunteers continue to help with hurricane Michael recovery

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As people in the west coast deal with devastating wildfires, the south east continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.
It has been one month since the storm slammed the panhandle and surrounding states. People from across the United States stepped in to help, include those here in Southern Arizona.
The local Red Cross chapter deployed 12 volunteers to the area to help with sheltering and feeding those affected. Each volunteer was sent for two weeks at a time.
It was Joe Middendorf’s second hurricane deployment who has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for about a year.
“There were some really tragic stories down there… people that just lost everything,” he said.
Middendorf was tasked with searching for facilities where people could be housed. During his two-week deployment he traveled 2,000 miles, getting a first-hand look at the destruction.
The Red Cross anticipates to be in Florida for a while as the recovery process could take years.
“A lot of devastation, I’m not sure how much can be saved. There’s just not a lot there to save. The homes that did make it were damaged severely. So, I don’t know what those people can do. Just the clean up itself is gonna take years,” explained Middendorf.
Two local volunteers are still on the ground in Florida helping residents find housing. The organization is now deploying volunteers to California.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.