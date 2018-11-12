MISSING: Vulnerable adult last seen in Green Valley

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sheriff’s deputies in Pima County are asking for your help to find a missing woman who was last seen in Green Valley.
Margie Ritchie-Hayes, 60, was last seen leaving her home near Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
It stated she was last seen at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday driving her gray 2014 Kia Soul with AZ plate BMP2490.
Rithcie-Hayes is described as 5′3″ with brown eyes and gray hair. She is believed to be wearing flip flops.
If you have seen her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 911.
