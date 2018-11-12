Rivers leads Chargers to 6th straight win, 20-6 over Raiders

Raiders rookie punter Johnny Townsend pulled off a fake punt on the opening drive for a 42-yard run. That was longer than his average punt of 41.9 yards coming into the game. Townsend then added his longest kick of the season with a 57-yarder in the second quarter. Townsend is the third player since the 1970 merger with a run of at least 40 yards and a punt of at least 50 in the same game, joining Cleveland's Reggie Hodges, who did it for Cleveland in 2010, and Jeff Hayes for Washington in 1983.