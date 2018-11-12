Tucson ranked one of the best cities for singles

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Finding love can be tough, especially when your city isn’t a hub for singles. Searching for your other half requires going on a lot of dates. According to Wallet Hub, the average date costs $102.32. If you go on a lot of dates, living in a place where dating activities are cheaper can work to your advantage.
About 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried. This includes those who are divorced, widowed, or never married. Statistics such as the ratio of men to women and the number of other singles factor into how likely you are to find love. The Wallet Hub says having more entertainment options and low cost of living doesn’t matter as much as how many other potential mates are living in your area.
Tucson ranked 14th in the list of the 182 best cities for singles. Phoenix came in nineteenth and Tempe in 21st. The lowest ranking Arizona city is Peoria at 161st place.
To see the full list of top cities for singles visit the Wallet Hub website.
