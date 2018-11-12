Tucson senior living center honors vets with wall dedication

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Dorothy Middleton holds it close to her heart - the flag that belonged to her late husband, a veteran himself.
The piece of patriotism once flew over the U.S. Capitol and serves as a memento to remember him by.
"Just knowing his pride and his service to his country and how much it meant. Everything about this flag represents who he is and who he was," explained Susan Krake, Middleton's daughter.
Middleton and her daughter Susan Krake were among those at the Veteran's Day Wall Dedication at Sage Desert Assisted Living on Sunday,
Middleton lives there, along with 22 veterans.
It was an intimate ceremony with a big meaning.
Some of the vets are in memory care, battling forms of dementia.
It's one of the reasons why this small community wanted to make sure everyone was recognized for their service this Veterans Day.
"It means a lot. I appreciate everything. I'd almost forgotten," explained Edward Mason, who is a former Marine.
Members of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Honor Guard retired the colors and received their own form of thanks in return. Dunkin' presented five of them with tickets to the University of Arizona v. Arizona State University game.
Throughout the ceremony, a long list of names was read. The room was filled with applause each veteran and their dedication to each branch.
"I don't feel I deserve anything, but I take my hat off to all the other veterans," said Richard Jennings.
A part of all that recognition was the dedication of their veteran's wall. It will soon be home to then and now photos of each veteran Sage Desert houses. It will also include the flag Middleton and Krake cherish close - that memory of their family history.
“He’d be very proud to know that it’s here,” explained Krake, talking about her dad. That pride is extra significant for Middleton too."It’s a way for mom to know he’s here in spirit." It will forever be on display in the place Middleton calls home.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.