Authorities investigating shooting near UA campus

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Arizona campus early Tuesday, Nov. 13.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Helen and Campbell.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman, said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.
The incident comes as the TPD and University of Arizona Police Department increased patrols around the school following several high-profile assaults.
The suspect allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene in a gold or grey 1990s Buick, according to an alert from the school.
The shooting does not appear to be random. Several witnesses said they heard two men in some sort of confrontation before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
