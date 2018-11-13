Bighorn sheep released near Picacho Peak in effort to reestablish herd in historic range

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Last week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department released more bighorn sheep, this time in the Picacho Mountains, some 40 miles northwest of Tucson.
According to AZGFD the animals are being released to help reestablish their presence in their historical range to the north. The sheep recently released were part of two translocations - one of desert bighorn from the Silver Bell Mountains to the northwest of Tucson and a second group of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep from near Morenci.
The Picacho Mountain range is east of I-10, on the side opposite Picacho Peak. According to AZGFD officials, i-10 and the Central Arizona Project canal should keep the bighorns from reaching the state park.
AZGFD released a video of the first 30 bighorn from the Silver Bell Mountains - 6 rams and 24 ewes. There are 10 radio collars on random bighorn so that they may be monitored.
