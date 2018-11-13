Businesses coming together to provide home repairs, modifications for veterans

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - To help meet the needs of senior veterans in Tucson, the City of Tucson is joining with the National League of Cities, Purple Heart Homes, the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, The Home Depot, and Bank of America to provide modest home repairs and modifications such as ramp repairs/installation, railings, grab bars, a fresh coat of paint inside or out, or a yard cleaned up to help senior veterans live safely in their home.