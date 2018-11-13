Businesses coming together to provide home repairs, modifications for veterans

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - To help meet the needs of senior veterans in Tucson, the City of Tucson is joining with the National League of Cities, Purple Heart Homes, the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, The Home Depot, and Bank of America to provide modest home repairs and modifications such as ramp repairs/installation, railings, grab bars, a fresh coat of paint inside or out, or a yard cleaned up to help senior veterans live safely in their home.
The collaboration has formed to help raise awareness and interest about the housing challenges faced by older service-connected disabled veterans and their caregivers living in Tucson. The goal is to allow the chosen veterans to age peacefully at home without the added worry of costly repairs.
Many older Arizona veterans live in homes that are not suited for service-connected disabilities or normal aging issues experienced later in life. As a result of those disabilities and living on fixed incomes, they can no longer make needed home repairs.
Veterans interested in applying for assistance should contact Purple Heart Homes at www.phhusa.org, click on “Apply” and complete an application for the Veterans Aging in Place program.
